Northampton specialist care provider shortlisted for a prestigious national award

Oakleaf, a CareTech owned specialist care provider in Northampton, has been named as a finalist in the LaingBuisson awards 2022.

The Oakleaf Group provides high quality rehabilitation for adult men following brain injury, putting the dignity, needs and progress of the residents and families within its care at the heart of everything they do.

The LaingBuisson Awards recognise and celebrate industry excellence and innovative services in the public, private and third sectors. Leaders from across the Health and Social sector come together to hear and celebrate each other’s successes.

Oakleaf team

Oakleaf is a finalist in the ‘Specialist Care Award’ category which recognises providers of specialist care for adults with physical or learning disabilities or mental health problems in a residential setting

Kathy Swannell, Clinical and Operations Director said “I could not be prouder of all the staff at Oakleaf, the team achieve remarkable things every day and do so by working together as a team, trusting the expertise of each other to ensure that constant improvement and forward thinking is at the very centre of programme development. They deliver their very best every day and wholeheartedly deserve to be acknowledged for their commitment and dedication to the residents of The Oakleaf Group”.

The staff team at Oakleaf will be joining their fellow award finalists at the LaingBuisson awards ceremony hosted by comedians Ronni Ancona and Sally Phillips on Thursday 17th November at Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge.

Notes for editorAbout OakleafOakleaf offer a range of specialist services designed to meet the needs of adult males with complex neurological conditions and brain injury. All services are supported by a highly skilled and experienced multi-disciplinary team providing a flexible and seamless rehabilitation pathway.

Oakleaf are able to accommodate those on Section 17 Leave of the Mental Health Act and those on Community and Guardianship Orders.