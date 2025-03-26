Northampton solicitor soon to celebrate 50 years says he ‘can’t believe’ he has reached this milestone

A Northampton solicitor, who is soon to celebrate 50 years of his career, says he “can’t believe” he will reach the milestone in April.

Tim Vaughan, who works for Borneo Martell Turner Coulston LLP Solicitors, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about his long-standing career since he gained his practice certificate in 1975.

He first completed his law degree in London and an intense programme at law school for six months, after which time he needed to get an apprenticeship – which is now known as a training contract.

Tim carried out his articles of clerkship with a solicitors in Bedford, as he did not want to stay in the capital city following his initial education.

It was in the early 1990s when he moved to the Northampton office of the firm he was working for in Bedford, which was Scott Fowler in St James. Tim became a partner and remained there until they closed in 2020.

Tim made the transition to Borneo Martell Turner Coulston LLP Solicitors during the pandemic and retired as a mainstream partner at around the age of 65. He now works three-and-a-half days a week as a consultant and is gradually slowing down.

Looking back over the past 50 years, Tim spoke of how he was told that robots would one day take over when he was younger – but the reverse happened when the internet was introduced.

Tim explained that solicitors had typists for their legal documents and they would not have dreamed of doing that aspect of the job. This was until everyone learnt how to type around 25 years ago following the “biggest revolution” in Tim’s lifetime – the internet.

The solicitor began his career as a court lawyer in criminal courts and did some prosecution work.

A few counties did not have their own prosecuting solicitors departments at the time, and the work was divided between local practices, but that came to an end when the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) was introduced in the late 1980s.

One of Tim’s proudest achievements was in the early 2000s when solicitors got the rights to be in high courts and his role was the equivalent to that of a barrister.

“It’s interesting work and I enjoy a challenge,” said Tim. “That’s what’s kept me going. You need something to get up for in the morning.”

Tim enjoys tending to his garden and travelling, and no longer working five days a week enables him to live a balanced lifestyle. He also recently spent a month in Australia.

When asked for his advice to any young people looking to establish a long-standing and successful career, Tim said: “You’ve got to enjoy what you’re doing. You should work to live and not live to work.”

He warns that high pressure environments may cause burn out after some time, and you have to be prepared for that if you commit to it from an early age.