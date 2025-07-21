Northampton SMEs focus on growth as £10,000s in grants are made available

More Northampton businesses could be on the road to European expansion thanks to a series of grants made available to small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) locally, helping to empower companies to access a diverse pool of customers and clients while enhancing both their reputation and visibility.

Last month, North Northamptonshire Council launched its Rural Business Grant Scheme and the Business Growth Scheme, which open the door to SMEs applying for grants of between £5,000 and £25,000.

While the focus of the grants is on building resilience among local businesses, the money can be used to pay for equipment, facilitate extensions, or carry out alterations, among its range of uses.

More recently, local business growth prospects have received a further boost thanks to a new networking initiative that’s been launched in Bletchley, welcoming business leaders from Northamptonshire to collaborate.

Small Business

The scheme, Social Circle MK, is focused on bringing business leaders from across the region together to share leadership and strategy insights throughout a range of sectors.

As the UK economy continues to face challenges and the business landscape becomes increasingly competitive, more SMEs have sought to expand into new markets as part of their future-proofing efforts.

According to research by American Express, 51% of UK small and medium-sized businesses currently operating internationally plan to enter new global markets in the next 12 months.

With innovations in artificial intelligence and automation technology helping to boost productivity and efficiency, more SMEs are taking the opportunity to expand into Europe. Now, as Northampton businesses become more emboldened by the prospect of grants for growth and powerful networking opportunities, more local firms could be equipped to mount their European growth.

Expanding Into Europe

For Northampton businesses seeking to expand into Europe, there is a long list of countries to choose from. Expanding to a country in the European Union (EU) can pave the way for access to a unified market of nearly 500 million consumers, representing the world's largest single market.

In addition, a single currency (the euro) across most of the EU, combined with the region's efforts to streamline regulations, can further simplify international business operations, creating an excellent environment for successful expansion.

With this in mind, it’s worth exploring some leading options for EU countries that could offer the most rewarding expansion opportunities:

Germany is Europe's richest country, with a gross domestic product (GDP) of $4.66 trillion as of 2024.

By expanding to Germany, businesses can access over 450 million consumers and a highly skilled, well-educated workforce. Approximately 33.3% of Germany's population aged 25 to 64 holds a university degree.

Ireland

Clear benefits of expanding to Ireland are its English-speaking workforce and proximity to the UK. However, it also has one of the lowest corporate income tax rates in Europe (12.5%), higher than only Hungary (9%) and Bulgaria (10%).

In addition, Ireland has Double Taxation Agreements (DTAs) with more than 78 countries, which will protect your Northampton-based business from paying tax twice on the same income.

Global multinational companies (MNCs), such as Facebook, Google, Airbnb, LinkedIn, Apple, and PayPal, have all chosen to establish their European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland's capital.

The Netherlands

Although English is not this country's native language, the Netherlands boasts a multilingual workforce, with nearly 95% of the Dutch population able to speak English.

In addition, the Dutch tax system provides further incentives for international businesses. Corporate income tax rates in the Netherlands are 15% for the first €395,000 of taxable profits, and the country has a DTA with 95 nations across the world.

Hungary

The most compelling reason to expand to Hungary is that the country has the lowest corporate tax rate (9%) in Europe.

Depending on the industry that an SME operates in, Hungary may be an ideal expansion route. The automotive industry generates nearly 21% of the country's total exports, while the electronics industry accounts for approximately 22% of the country's total manufacturing production.

Hiring in Europe

Northampton businesses can expand to any of the European countries mentioned above, as well as others, without opening a local legal entity or navigating complex labour laws by hiring an Employer of Record (EOR) provider to do all the hard work.

An EOR provider, such as RemotePeople, will become the legal employer of foreign employees, handling contracts, payroll, taxes, and statutory benefits, all while maintaining compliance with local regulations. However, SMEs are still in full control when it comes to business operations and managing the day-to-day tasks of employees.

With RemotePeople, it’s possible to begin hiring right away with no stress and no unexpected costs. For example, to start selling products or services in Germany, a business owner can hire local employees to run the customer service team. This will give customers access to support in their preferred language.

Sustainable Growth

Europe's bustling and well-connected economy presents a wealth of opportunities for expanding businesses, from startups to established enterprises. The continent offers a compelling blend of lower tax rates, diverse customer bases, well-educated workforces, and global accessibility.

For Northampton SMEs that are set to access new grants to fund growth and unprecedented networking opportunities, there may be no better place to build resilience than in European markets.