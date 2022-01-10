Northampton small business owner elected to represent companies across the region

Britain’s biggest business representation group, the Federation of Small Business (FSB) has appointed a small business owner from Northamptonshire as an area leader for the region.

Sally Wood, from Northampton, has been successfully elected into the post for the next three years by the FSB’s members, including its 2,000 members in Northamptonshire.

Sally, who runs her own business as a consultant finance director, said: "I’m delighted to have been appointed to this key role and want to ensure the voice of small businesses across my area are heard loud and clear.

Sally helped with the My Hidden Gems campaign in Northamptonshire.

”I'm passionate about using my position as a platform to support and advocate for the small business community.

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of our local and national economy, which is why I’m dedicated to doing all I can to support and represent those across the area.”

The businesswoman will be helping FSB to ensure that the needs of small businesses are prioritised with councils, MPs and other organisations who small businesses rely on.

Sally joined the FSB in 2019 having set up in business after a senior corporate finance career, and has become a key part of FSB’s volunteer team.

She will work alongside a number of other elected FSB area leaders throughout the East Midlands region to deal with key local issues and be part of wider FSB policy discussions throughout the UK.

Mike Cherry, FSB national chairman, added: “Volunteers are crucial to FSB’s success as it’s only by drawing on the experience of our members who run their own small businesses that FSB is able to be such a strong campaigning voice – locally and nationally.