Northampton site manager joins team rebuilding classroom in Uganda for children with special needs

A site manager from Northampton building new homes in the county is travelling to Uganda to help build specialist classrooms for children with special needs.

Ross Jenkins, aged 35, always wanted to give back to those who need it most – which is why he and 45 other volunteers have spent 10 days in the region of Kabale, flying out on Friday (11 February).

The team of volunteers were helping to build two new classrooms for The Abode Junior School, which was built and officially opened in 2019.

Ross Jenkins, Bellway Northern Home Counties site manager proudly holding the £2000 figure he raised for The Adobe Project

Ross has already raised almost £2,000 which will go toward materials and machinery, as well as specialist equipment needed for the classrooms.

The trip has been arranged by non-profit organisation The Abode Project, which was created by Kai Cant and is funded by private and public donations as well as funds raised from large-scale music events. It aims to empower children in East Africa with long-term opportunities including education and medical care.

Speaking before the trip, Ross, who’s recently been promoted to site manager at Bellway Northern Home Counties’ Hawthorn Place development at Stanton Cross in Wellingborough, said: “I heard about the Abode Project through my interest in house music and have followed the project for about two years now.

“I saw Kai post on his Instagram stories that two of the volunteers for this coming trip had pulled out last minute and their spaces were available to anyone who could raise £1,000 and cover the £800 cost of flights and accommodation.

Managing Director of Bellway Northern Home Counties, Paul Smits, with Site Manager Ross Jenkins, holding the £350 cheque donated by the division

“I got in contact with Bellway straight away and they were really supportive. I have used my socials to promote the fundraising and we have almost doubled the original target. Bellway Northern Home Counties has donated £350 towards the funding and Bellway Group is matching all donations made by family and friends, which is amazing.”

This specific trip particularly resonated with Ross, as the group will be building specialist rooms designed for children with special needs.

Ross said: “The Abode Project’s founder, Kai has an autistic son and wanted to create these specially designed classrooms to help those children who need more specific and tailored methods of learning.

“This was something that stood out to me and made me want to be part of it even more, as my brother’s son is also autistic. Children in deprived countries don’t necessarily have the same facilities available if they need a little more care and attention.”

This year is all about firsts for Ross – this will be his first time visiting Africa, his first year as a site manager after being promoted from assistant site manager at the beginning of the year, and he will also become a father for the first time in June.

Ross said: “This is the first time I’ve had the opportunity to travel to a place like Uganda and with myself and my partner expecting our first child this year, I thought now is the time.

“I’m really looking forward to flying out there. I’ve had a look at the village we will be working in and it looks beautiful. We will be out there for 10 days, working 9-5 every day apart from one day when we will be going on a safari drive, which will be absolutely incredible.

“We will be staying in wooden huts, based about 10 minutes away from the school, with shower facilities and a food area, but it will be a bit different to the houses we have at home.

“We have also all been asked to pack supplies for the children as part of our luggage allowance – so we will be able to provide new underwear, shoes, schoolbooks and extra items, as well as the money we will be donating, to the children in Kabale.

“I have seen on a few of the previous trips that people have taken portable speakers as well and during the lunch breaks, they’ve played house music and had a dance with the children at the school. I’m really looking forward to the whole trip!

“In this day and age, I don’t think anyone should be without food, water, accommodation or educational facilities. Some people don’t have the things we take for granted every day.”