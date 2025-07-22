Northampton site manager breaks new ground with award win

A site manager and his team have been celebrating an award win for their work at a Northamptonshire housing development which represents the first award of its kind for the housebuilder.

Lee Joyce, senior site manager for Miller Homes, is leading the build project at the developer’s Norwood Quarter development off Berrywood Road in Duston, which has now been honoured for its exceptional standards of work, according to the National Housebuilding Council (NHBC).

Lee and his team have been awarded a prestigious Quality Award at the 2025 Pride in the Job Awards with NHBC, an event which is now in its 45th year and honours just 450 of more than 8,200 new homes sites across the country.

The team at Norwood Quarter have earned the first ever award in this event for Miller Homes’ South Midlands region, also based in Northamptonshire, since the housebuilder’s inception in 2022.

Miller Homes’ award-winning site manager Lee Joyce pictured with assistant site manager Leroy Branson at the Norwood Quarter development. Photo: Andrew Carpenter photography

Lee, 33, from Nuneaton, said: “It’s a hugely proud moment for myself and everyone working extremely hard to deliver quality new homes every day at Norwood Quarter, to achieve this award.

“The acknowledgment from the NHBC is testament to the entire team’s efforts to continue to put Miller Homes’ customers at the heart of everything they do, ensuring no stone is unturned and to provide a best-in-class service through our building project in Northamptonshire.

“To be named the first ever Pride in the Job winner for Miller Homes South Midlands is a really nice honour, and I will be very proud of this for the remainder of my career.”

Judging for the Quality Award stage focuses on six areas of site excellence, including consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation to drawings and specifications, technical expertise, and health and safety.

Lee Joyce, senior site manager at Norwood Quarter in Northampton. Photo: Andrew Carpenter photography

Lee’s success puts him in the top five percent of site managers across the country, and he will now be put forward to compete against his peers in his region of the country at the Seal of Excellence stage of NHBC’s Pride in the Job Awards, which take place later this year.

Should Lee be successful again, he and his team will go on to the Supreme Awards in 2026 to compete against the very best site managers in the country.

Gavin Jones, regional managing director of Miller Homes South Midlands, said: “Lee and his entire team at Norwood Quarter have worked tirelessly to achieve the best results possible for our customers, which has been vindicated through this award win.

“We are all very proud of Lee and the Norwood Quarter development – the closest site to our Northampton home as a region – and we wish Lee the very best of luck for the Seal of Excellence stage later this year.”