Northampton sees huge visitor increase thanks to Women’s Rugby World Cup events

Northampton has scored big off the pitch thanks to the success of a series of Women’s Rugby World Cup (WRWC) activities – with official figures confirming the town centre saw a major spike in visitor numbers.

New analysis released by West Northamptonshire Council shows that nearly 10,000 people attended the WRWC Fan Zones in Market Square over five key weekends during August and September, with the wider town centre seeing visitor increases of up to 10.6% compared to the same time last year.

The five Fan Zone events brought in crowds of:

1,500 on Sunday August 24 (+10.6% town centre footfall)

2,500 on Saturday August 30 (+8%)

1,700 on Sunday August 31 (+8%)

2,200 on Sunday September 7 (+5.8%)

2,000+ on Sunday September 27 (+6.3%)

These figures were gathered using BT’s Location Insights data, analysed by pfbb UK, and highlight how the WRWC helped transform Northampton into a bustling hub of sport, entertainment, and community spirit throughout the summer.

In addition to the Fan Zones, 48,500 spectators packed into Franklin’s Gardens to watch world-class rugby matches, while around 2,000 people attended the family-friendly RugbyFest in Abington Park. More than 1,000 people also took part in the two WRWC trophy tours held earlier in the year.

The influx of visitors was a major win for local hospitality and retail, with four international teams staying in West Northamptonshire, leading to extended hotel bookings and increased footfall in town. The Grosvenor Shopping Centre reported more than 120,000 visitors in the first week of September, a figure only previously matched during the December rush – and up 20% compared to the same week in 2024.

Cllr Mark Arnull, leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “The Women’s Rugby World Cup was a fantastic opportunity to showcase West Northamptonshire at its very best — full of energy, pride and community spirit.

We are proud to have delivered such a wide-reaching programme of events on a modest budget, ensuring exceptional value for money and lasting community benefit.”

The WRWC activity was delivered by West Northamptonshire Council with a core budget of £35,000, ringfenced for sport and culture, with further support from government UK Shared Prosperity Funding and income generated during the tournament — including £10,000 from Rugby World Cup for car park hire.

The legacy of the tournament continues, with new community projects including weekly touch rugby sessions for women, run by Northampton Saints and supported by further UKSPF funding.