Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The school, which is near to the homebuilder’s Atrium at Overstone development, received a £380 donation towards new kits for the U12 Netball team who will compete against local schools with the possibility of qualifying for the national competition.

Northampton School is a co-educational, 11-16, state-funded secondary Free School which is located to the north-east of Northampton town. It is part of The Northampton School for Boys (NSB) Academy Trust and opened in September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Burton, School Trust Director of Sport at Northampton School, said: “We are thrilled to have Taylor Wimpey sponsor our U12 netball kit. This donation has allowed the school to purchase a quality kit to allow the students to perform at their best and maintain the high standards of the school. On behalf of everyone at Northampton School we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the support of Taylor Wimpey.”

Northampton School netball team scores a new kit from Taylor Wimpey