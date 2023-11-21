Northampton School netball team scores a new kit from Taylor Wimpey
and live on Freeview channel 276
The school, which is near to the homebuilder’s Atrium at Overstone development, received a £380 donation towards new kits for the U12 Netball team who will compete against local schools with the possibility of qualifying for the national competition.
Northampton School is a co-educational, 11-16, state-funded secondary Free School which is located to the north-east of Northampton town. It is part of The Northampton School for Boys (NSB) Academy Trust and opened in September 2023.
Gary Burton, School Trust Director of Sport at Northampton School, said: “We are thrilled to have Taylor Wimpey sponsor our U12 netball kit. This donation has allowed the school to purchase a quality kit to allow the students to perform at their best and maintain the high standards of the school. On behalf of everyone at Northampton School we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the support of Taylor Wimpey.”
Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “It’s important to us that we give back to the communities in which we’re building and we are delighted to have helped Northampton School with a donation towards new netball kits. We hope the children enjoy wearing them and wish them all the best with their sporting activities in 2023.”