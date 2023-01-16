Northampton salon launches campaign to thank and give back to customers

An award-winning hair salon in Northampton has unveiled a new campaign – one designed to thank and give back to its customers.

This #MoreGoodHairDays campaign, designed by Northampton town centre-based Daniel Granger Hairdressing, will include weekly customer spotlights, top hair tips from the team and a competition to win free haircuts at this award-winning salon.

Daniel Granger, salon owner and star of TV’s popular Body Fixers show, explained: “The cost-of-living crisis this year will no doubt mean a challenging time for many, so we wanted to give back and thank the people of Northamptonshire for all their support.

Daniel Granger Hairdressing team

“We will be sharing customer stories and top hair tips every week. These will include everything from advice on how to make your haircut last longer to tips on how to keep your hair strong and frizz free without paying for expensive products.

“We will also be donating free haircuts, one a week, until the end of March. The whole team have been involved in this and together we’ve chosen to support NHS workers and school teachers. So, if you are a school teacher or work for the NHS – or you know someone who does and you want to surprise and thank them – then please get in touch.”

The #MoreGoodHairDays campaign will run until the end of March. The competition element will result in 10 winners, with one winner will be chosen every Tuesday - from Tuesday 24th January through to Tuesday, 28th March. Each of the 10 winners will receive a free cut and blow dry at Daniel Granger Hairdressing and leave the salon with a box of haircare goodies.

Daniel added: “Each week a different member of our team will select that week’s winner, so when you enter please share a few details about why you think you – or your friend, colleague or family member – might benefit from or deserve to win. We know there are so many people out there that deserve a little extra love and care and we want to provide it. We can’t wait to hear from you.”

