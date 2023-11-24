Northampton Saints scoop double honours at Premiership Rugby HITZ Awards 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the moving celebration of young learners and mentors involved in the Premiership Rugby flagship education and employment programme, Skye was presented with the Academic Achievement Award and Shirley Lynch with the Champion Award.

Securing two out of the four award wins, Northampton Saints Foundation shone as the achievements of 12 outstanding shortlisted individuals were recognised during the evening. A highlight of the Premiership Rugby calendar, the ceremony showed films of the journeys the shortlisted individuals had been on showcasing the challenges they had overcome along with their hard work and commitment to the HITZ programme. Hosted by Topsy Ojo and attended by Premiership players, including Harlequins winger Cadan Murley, Saracens prop Ollie Hoskins and Northampton Saints prop Emmanuel Iyogun, it was a night filled with emotion, pride, and jubilation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Morris, Community & CSR Director at Premiership Rugby said: “Congratulations to Skye and Shirley on their much-deserved award wins and indeed to all those shortlisted in this season’s HITZ awards. Over the last 15 years the success rate of the programme speaks for itself, HITZ has helped over 80% of the learners move on positively. The HITZ Awards are an annual celebration of just how much rugby can change lives with the help of people like Shirley and the difference HITZ makes to young people like Skye. Everyone involved in the programme should feel proud of the impact that they have made, we are delighted for Northampton Saints on their double award win here tonight.”

Skye and Shirley at the HITZ Awards 2023

Northampton Saints Foundation HITZ Award Winners

Skye, HITZ Academic Achiever Award Winner 2023, supported by Central YMCA

Skye was rewarded for her can-do attitude at HITZ despite her heartbreaking story, having faced significant challenges from birth including a disrupted home life and entering the care system at just 12 years old. Arriving at HITZ in September 2022, her eagerness to learn was quickly recognised, motivating Skye to gain qualifications after previous struggles with mainstream schooling. Although she found forming positive relationships with peers difficult, Skye felt HITZ was the first programme not to give up on her, breaking a cycle of instability that has proven life changing. Her renewed sense of purpose has seen Skye become persistent in achieving academic success, whilst forming positive relationships with both HITZ staff and her peers.

The HITZ family have been truly inspired by Skye’s determination along her journey of adversity and admire the commitment she displays to her educational and personal development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skye said of her award win, “Winning this award is the best thing ever because the last year has been hard, especially the last month so winning this award has made my year. I will feel amazing going into HITZ now after winning this.”

Shirley Lynch, HITZ Champion Award Winner 2023, supported by CVC

Shirley’s dedication to education, career development, and the wellbeing of learners was recognised at this year’s HITZ Awards. Being described as ‘the heart of Northampton Saints Foundation’, the unwavering support Shirley continues to provide learners, has directly contributed to Northampton Saints Foundation being one of the top foundations delivering HITZ nationally. After leaving home at 15, Shirley has used her personal experience to connect with young people and bridge the support gap often lacking at home.

She has a unique ability to work with young people of a similar background, utilising her journey to give meaningful guidance in a supportive environment whereby learners feel a sense of purpose and belonging, creating a safe space to thrive and grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After receiving her award Shirley said, “I’m absolutely honored to win this award. It was an honor to be shortlisted so for me it wasn’t about winning. This means so much that’s why I keep crying, I started helping at HITZ eight years ago as a volunteer and wanted to stay on because HITZ is a programme that works.”

Shortlisted from Northampton Saints Foundation

Bayleigh, Shortlisted for HITZ Young Achiever Award, supported by East Head Impact - Bayleigh lived at 10 different addresses before starting secondary education and never experienced the consistency and familiarity of home. Despite this Bayleigh has made continuous progress in managing his trauma, moved forward and carved out a better future for himself. He is now returning for a second year to HITZ to pursue an electrical apprenticeship role alongside furthering his education on the programme.

Mason, Shortlisted for HITZ Physical Activity Award, supported by Premiership Rugby - Before HITZ Mason was passionate about rugby but struggled to make friends in social situations and suffered from PTSD after a brutal attack in a local park. HITZ was a safe environment in contrast to Mason’s home life which presented challenging family dynamics. He worked on his education and vastly improved his mental and physical health, growing in confidence with a renewed belief in education and rugby.

Catherine Deans, Managing Director at Northampton Saints Foundation, who was amongst guests celebrating this evening said; “We are hugely proud of Skye and Shirley for winning a HITZ Award, their journeys are humbling to us all at Northampton Saints Foundation. We want to congratulate them, along with Bayleigh and Mason who were shortlisted at this year’s awards, for their hard work and commitment to changing their and others lives for the better. We have an amazing team here at Northampton Saints Foundation and are proud of the positive impact our HITZ programme makes not only on the individuals but on our whole community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad