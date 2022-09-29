Northampton Saints Foundation marches into finals of Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards

Northampton Saints Foundation has reached the finals of the Community Project of the Year category in recognition of the work it does to support young people across Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes and Ipswich.

Through its education and social inclusion programmes, which are run in mainstream schools and through its hubs, the Foundation gives young people from more challenging backgrounds the skills they need to get back on track with their education and build successful careers.

Student mentor, Tyrell Wilson, has also been recognised, reaching the finals of the Apprentice of the Year category. Tyrell was first introduced to the Foundation when he started struggling at school. Since then, he has joined the Foundation as an apprentice, supporting other young people as they start their own journeys.

Northampton Saints Foundation's student mentor Tyrell Wilson who is through to the finals of the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards.

The Foundation’s Managing Director, Catherine Deans, said: “We are delighted to have got through to the finals of the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards in two categories and our congratulations go to all the other finalists.

“This is important recognition not only for our charity, but also the young people whom we are able to support. They all work extremely hard, and we are so proud of each and every one of them.