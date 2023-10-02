Northampton restaurant nominated for National Curry Award
Aramintas Restaurant has been shortlisted for Asian Curry Award 2023 - a prestigious national award highly recognised in our industry - having previous won the accolade in 2012!
The biggest event in the Asian culinary calendar, the Asian Curry Awards – dubbed the “Curry Oscars” has revealed this year’s shortlist. Your support has always meant everything to us, and we would greatly appreciate it if you could take a moment to cast your vote for Aramintas!
We are incredibly proud of the team here at Aramintas and honoured to be shortlisted at the ‘Curry Oscars'. Owner Shiraz Islam has said " The Asian Curry Awards in the pinnacle status of our industry - the nomination is a true testament to hard work since our relocation. We a extremely grateful for the support and look forward to networking alongside other great caterers in our industry - winning the award would be ultimate celebration - as we're celebrating 25 years our silver jubilee!"
" We rated as No.1 Indian Restaurant in Northampton on Tripadvisor - we strive to provide the best culinary experience for our diners. Bring able to represent Northampton is a massive privilege and we hope to our town proud"
Please use the following link to cast your vote: https://www.asiancurryawards.com/vote/
Your support means the world to us, and we're incredibly grateful for every vote we receive.
The victors will be revealed at a glittering gala dinner and presentation ceremony, hosted by BBC news anchor Samantha Simmonds, being held at the Grosvenor House in London on Sunday 19th November.