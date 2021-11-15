Northampton restaurant gets a celebrity thumbs up from comedian Alex Horne

Northampton’s Chilli Village Restaurant has received a celebrity thumbs up by TV comedian Alex Horne and his band, The Horne Section, last week.

Alex Horne - well known for his appearances on The Taskmaster, The Last Leg and 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown - stopped by for a Mediterranean supper at Chilli Village on Wellingborough Road on Tuesday, November 9 ahead of their performance at the Royal & Derngate Theatre.

The party enjoyed a fine dining meat platter, vegetarian gnocchi and risotto in one of the restaurant's private VIP areas.

In a brief but humorous video posted on Chilli Village's Facebook page, Alex said: "The food was delicious; we had a meat platter and some vegetarian options and also the decor is confusing... in a good way!"

Chilli Village is made up of a variety of unique antique items collected by the restaurant owner. There are four spaces in the venue for diners to choose from including the Chilli Garden, - complete with Moroccon-style heated tents - the UK’s largest vegan restaurant Green Loft, and a VIP basement that can host events for up to 100 people.

Restaurant manager, Mayur Rajani, said: “We were thrilled to host Alex and his band. The flexibility of our space allows us to cater for small and large parties and VIP guests.

"I hope this endorsement will draw more people to the restaurant over this Christmas period."

Alex Horne and his band later performed their 'That's How I Like My Tour' show at the Royal & Derngate theatre as part of their nationwide tour. They had their own TV special at the London Palladium, an iTunes chart-topping podcast, BBC Radio 4 series and they were the first ever band to host BBC's Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

Their musical stand-up comedy show includes songs, enthusiastic dancing and 'a lot of mucking about' brought to audiences from the creator and co-host of the Bafta and Emmy nominated Taskmaster, which won Best Entertainment Show at last year's Broadcast Awards.

A spokesperson for Chilli Village added: "We love that they ‘fully endorse’ our Chilli Village menu - and enjoyed our quirky décor! It was a delight to have them at the restaurant and see the delight in their faces as they looked around at the unique antiques dotted around our venue.

"The restaurant even got a mention on stage during the show which was very kind of them."