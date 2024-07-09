Northampton Reptile Centre welcomes fascinating new arrivals
Among the latest arrivals, the Blue Tongue Skink has quickly become a favourite among both staff and visitors. Gary, the centre's head reptile specialist, shared his enthusiasm: "We're thrilled to introduce these fascinating creatures to our collection. Blue Tongue Skinks are known for their unique appearance and friendly temperament, making them an excellent choice for both experienced keepers and beginners venturing into reptile care."
Native to Australia and Indonesia, the Blue Tongue Skink is named for its distinctive blue tongue, which it uses as a defence mechanism to deter predators. These lizards are relatively easy to care for and can form strong bonds with their keepers, making them increasingly popular in the pet reptile community.
Luke, the centre's marketing manager, added: "The response to our Blue Tongue Skinks has been fantastic. Visitors are captivated by their curious nature and striking appearance. It's been a joy to see people connecting with these amazing animals."
The Blue Tongue Skinks are not the only new arrivals at Northampton Reptile Centre. The centre has also welcomed Western Dwarf Herman's Tortoises, Blue Eyed Whites Tree Frogs, and many other intriguing species. The complete updated animal list, which includes these newcomers, is available on the centre's website for those interested in learning more about the variety of animals housed there.
"We're always excited to introduce new species to our centre," Gary explained. "Each animal brings its own unique characteristics and care requirements, allowing us to cater to a wide range of interests and experience levels among reptile enthusiasts."
For those keen to see these new arrivals in person, Northampton Reptile Centre invites visitors to drop by and explore their impressive collection. Staff members are on hand to provide information about proper care and housing for these and other reptile species. The centre, which boasts a 5-star pet shop license (AWL0025) and a "captive bred only" guarantee, is dedicated to ensuring the wellbeing of all its animals.
Northampton Reptile Centre continues to be a go-to destination for reptile enthusiasts in the area, offering not just live animals but also a comprehensive range of supplies, habitats, and expert advice. With these new additions, they've once again demonstrated their commitment to bringing unique and captivating creatures to their customers.
Whether you're a seasoned reptile keeper or simply curious about these fascinating animals, a visit to the Northampton Reptile Centre promises to be an educational and enjoyable experience. Who knows? You might just find yourself falling in love with a Blue Tongue Skink, a Western Dwarf Herman's Tortoise, or any of the other amazing creatures calling the centre home.
