The Berry Recruitment branch based in Northampton won a major award at a ceremony in London.

It was the annual conference of Berry Recruitment Group (BRG) held at the Royal Thames Yacht Club.

The Northampton team picked up an ‘achievement of net profit budget’ award for exceeding their annual target, and also an ‘outstanding achievement star award’.

Pete Higgins

Staff from the company’s near-40 branches across England and Wales attended the event.

Managing director Chris Chown presented the award to branch manager Pete Higgins.

Chris said: “The Northampton branch had a great year despite difficult conditions with a shortage of candidates.

“As the economy opened up there was a particular demand from hospitality businesses and Northampton were able to supply them in large numbers.

“The branch was led very well by Pete and he has a great team which is already performing well this year.”

BRG’s latest accounts showed an 11 per cent increase in gross profits to £14.4m.

Those attending also heard a tribute to BRG’s late chairman Tony Berry who died last year aged 81.

In 1981 Tony Berry bought a controlling stake in Blue Arrow, a recruitment business in St Albans, Herts.

He grew this company quickly and acquired a number of other businesses including Manpower and Brook Street.

It was launched on the Stock Exchange becoming a FTSE 100 company and developing into the biggest recruitment business in the world. It sponsored Britain’s America’s Cup challenge in the late 1980s.

Tony was once voted ‘best dressed man in the City’ and his generosity and largesse were legendary.