Northampton recruitment agency Encore tackles the cost of living crisis head on

A Northampton recruitment agency is ensuring it does all it can to support its staff throughout the impending cost of living crisis.

Northampton-based Encore, located on College Street Mews, and with 10 other branches across the Midlands, is celebrating 20 years in business this year and is proud to be providing its staff with everything from money-saving top tips to free sanitary products.

Cindy Gunn, HR director at Encore Personnel, said: “We recognize that this is a very challenging time for everyone, which is why we have started our staff-focused cost-of-living initiative, taking care of the small stuff, but hopefully making a big difference.

Cindy Gunn, HR Director at Encore Personnel

“Encore hopes to take some home-life pressure away from our employees by offering simple, easy-to-digest information that guides them through a challenging time of economic and financial uncertainty. We support our team and ensure they feel valued and cared for.

“We have ensured that all information provided to our employees is in one place, with additional helpful links and campaigns we hope they take full advantage of. At a time of such national financial uncertainty, we hope to take away some of the pressures our staff are facing and support their needs, taking some of the weight off their shoulders.”

With 38% of employers fearing the cost of living crisis and its impending impact on staff retention, Encore is proud of its 88% staff retention rate – proving it will go the extra mile to support its workforce.

Encore, which has recently been acquired by Gi Group, one of the world’s largest multinational staffing companies, has issued specific Employee Booklets, tailored to both temporary staff and full-time employees, outlining money-saving tips, government schemes, family trips out and vital helplines. To support the proactive tips and tricks on offer, Encore is further supporting their employees by allowing access to £100 worth of individuals’ paychecks before payday, aiming to keep cost build-ups at bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the annual rate of inflation at 10%, the UK Government recently announced that energy bills will be frozen at £2,500 under the energy price guarantee as fears spiralled that an average household’s annual total could reach a staggering £5,000 by next year. In addition, the UK Government is offering a £400 one-off payment to all households.

Going the extra mile, the Encore team are offering Essentials Baskets with everything from deodorant, shaving foam and razors to feminine hygiene products. The baskets are positioned at all 11 branches across the Midlands, ensuring items are available to all employees.

Cindy added: “So far, we have seen great success across all our company projects, and individuals have been very receptive to the help on offer. We are currently focusing on ensuring all our employees are aware of the support that is on offer and that they take full advantage.

“We recognise that these coming months pose challenges for our employees, which is why we want to make a difference and offer some extra support. Not only have our team supported Encore’s initiatives, but they have also added to the items available – donating their own extra items.”

Advertisement Hide Ad