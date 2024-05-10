Northampton recruiter wins award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pete Higgins picked up the trophy a glittering ceremony

A Northampton recruiter was presented with a prestigious award at a glittering ceremony.

Pete Higgins of Berry Recruitment won a ‘star performer’ award at the event held by Berry Recruitment Group (BRG) for all its staff across 40 locations in England and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The conference and ceremony was held at the exclusive Centurion Golf Club near Hemel Hempstead, close to BRG’s HQ in St Albans.

Pete Higgins

Pete was praised at the ceremony which saw awards presented to the group’s staff who achieved the most during 2023.

Managing director of BRG, Chris Chown, said: “Pete had a great 2023 with the Northampton branch.

“He was fully deserving of the award which recognised his efforts and success during a year in which market conditions presented some difficulties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, with innovation, hard work and a commitment to the role he helped the branch achieve great success.”

Mr Chown addressed the consultants at the conference and outlined why there was room for optimism in the economy and recruitment market this year.

He also committed to continue investing in technology, part of which is the Berry Recruitment app that is proving a huge hit and helping customers.