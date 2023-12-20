Northampton recruiter spreads festive cheer to charities across the UK

Northampton-based HR and recruitment specialists, Gi Group, which has a branch on 4 College Street Mews plus an additional 86 locations across the UK, has brought some much-needed festive cheer to 14 charities this year – donating an impressive £20,000 to good causes.

The 500-strong Gi Group team have been getting stuck in, organising and hosting fundraising events throughout the year to raise money for both local and national causes.

The charities include Battersea Cats and Dogs, Macmillan Cancer Support, Stroke Association, Save the Children, Youth Charter, Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis, MS Society, Movember Foundation, SOBS, SSAFA, Chloe Smail Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Trust, Help the Homeless and Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

The team have rallied together to host regular events such as Macmillan coffee mornings, a Halloween-themed bake sale and a Coronation Pet Picture Competition, plus they have been rocking their festive knits on Christmas Jumper Day for Save the Children.

Gi Group team wearing Christmas Jumpers for charity

One of the most challenging events of the year was led by Operations Manager, Andrew Fletcher, who alongside four others, took on the UK’s Three Peak Challenge, renowned for being one of the hardest and most gruelling hikes.

The group climbed Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mount Snowden over one weekend while facing high winds and torrential rain, raising £2,487 for MS Society and SSAFA, two charities close to the hearts of the team.

Pete Taylor, Managing Director at Gi Group said: “Despite the cost-of-living challenges, our team have pulled together to raise a significant amount to donate to good causes across the UK in 2023. I would like to say a huge thank you and well done to every individual who put themselves out there, took on a new challenge or organised an event - your hard work and determination hasn’t gone unnoticed. All of the money raised will support organisations that are in crucial need of donations, especially in the run-up to Christmas.”

This year, Gi Group also welcomed the return of their annual Golf Day at Wrekin Golf Club in Telford, which was organised by Operations Director, Andy Lewis.

Scott Needham and Andrew Fletcher from Gi Group taking on the 3 peaks challenge

Andy was joined by 18 teams made up of clients, suppliers, charity volunteers and other team members, who collectively raised £3,240 for Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis, a charity that supports people diagnosed with the condition across the UK.

Pete added: “The money raised from the golf day, the three peaks and all the other events will help each charity continue the incredible work they do, and for that, I couldn’t be prouder our of generous teams.”

As well as fundraising, the team, on several occasions have clubbed together to donate essential items, clothes, and food for humanitarian organisations.

With 26 Gi Group branches and 61 Managed Service Sites spread across the UK, each individual across the business is given the opportunity to nominate a charity they would like to support each year, allowing the team to spotlight a particularly good cause that they are keen to fundraise for.