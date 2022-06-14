A pub in Northampton is set to reopen later this week with a new name and a new look after a recent renovation.

The Grange Inn pub in Northampton has closed this month and is set to return as The Wig and Walnut at Grange Park .

The owners say the newly renovated pub will focus on providing quality food and drink, as well as a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

"Guests can expect an anthology of expertly crafted cask ales, alongside a dedicated shelf of malt whiskeys, gins galore, and an extensive wine list. Great food is also at the heart of this venue, so get ready for legendary pub-classics with delightfully-fresh modern twists,” a spokesperson said.

David Bird, general manager at The Wig and Walnut at Grange Park, said: “We can’t wait to see our regulars again as well as welcoming new guests to our local pub. The new look and feel inside and out is fantastic and I personally can’t wait to introduce everyone to our brand-new food and drinks menu as well as our new, personalised service style.”

Ahead of the reopening, guests will be able to enjoy 50% off food as part of its soft launch, available to guests from Friday June 24 to Sunday June 26 – with limited slots available to book online now. The official opening will be on June 30.

The Wig and Walnut, will be creating 35 new jobs for the local area and are available on the pub’s website for applications.