Northampton pub set to close temporarily for six-figure revamp

By David Summers
Published 10th Oct 2025, 13:56 BST
A Northampton pub is closing next week ahead of a six-figure revamp.

The Whitehills in Kingsthorpe will be reopening in November following the investment.

A spokesperson for the pub, which is part of pub company and brewer Greene King, said: “The pub will temporarily close to the public from October 13 whilst the refurbishment takes place, with the upgraded venue set to reopen its doors next month.

“The investment includes the modernisation of the pub’s interior space with stylish new décor, comfortable furniture and an upgraded layout, ensuring a warm and welcoming atmosphere for guests to come together and relax,” the spokesperson said.

Whitehills pub in Kingsthorpe, Northampton

" The Whitehills’ sports offering is also due to receive a revamp with a new media wall and the installation of new TV screens throughout the venue, providing sports enthusiasts with the ultimate destination to enjoy the latest live fixtures on Sky Sports and TNT Sports.

“Following the pub’s reopening, the Whitehills will be introducing a schedule of live entertainment and events, including regular live music nights and a weekly pub quiz,” the spokesperson added.

