Northampton pub owner calls on customers to 'use it or lose it' after 'months of losing money'

A pub landlord in Northampton has called on customers to either “use it or lose it” after “months and months” of losing money.

The owner of The Olde England, Peter Hepworth, posted the honest admission on the Kettering Road pub’s Facebook page this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post reads: “It has taken a long time for me to post this as I always hoped things would improve but they haven't so here it is: use it or lose it.

Olde England in Kettering Road opened in 2011

"For many months now the pub has lost money. With electric costs more than doubling and beer costs continually increasing, we need a lot more support to keep going. All we need is to break even, if we can't we will have to close. Any suggestions to improve the pub are most welcome. Thank you.”

The post went semi-viral, with hundreds of shares and comments which ranged from improving the pub’s social media presence to improving its “curb appeal”.

Speaking to Chronicle & Echo, Peter said: “The post was just to see if people did want a pub. There’s no point in me to keep throwing money down the drain if no one is bothered if it shut or stays open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The reaction looks positive so far so we’ll see how it goes over the next few weeks. If we don’t get the support we can’t carry on for much longer."

Peter said the Covid pandemic acted as an “accelerator” for the industry’s struggles. And now the pub faces rising bills and a cost of living crisis. However Peter remains stoic and says it is all about “getting through these hard periods”.

He added: “You always hope things are going to get better. Everything will find its feet. It’s getting through this hard period. That’s not just how it is now, that’s been going on the last 50 years in the pub industry Covid just accelerated it.”

Asked for his thoughts on the cost of living crisis affecting customers, Peter said: “I don’t think that’s a major problem at the moment. We’re not an expensive pub. Our prices are as low as we an go and we try and be as fair as we can be.”