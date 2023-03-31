News you can trust since 1931
Northampton pub goes viral on social media – with one video exceeding a million views in just days

The page has more than 60,000 likes after only being set up a month ago

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:01 BST

A Northampton pub has gone viral on social media, with one video exceeding a million views in just a matter of days.

The Fox & Hounds, in Lower Harlestone, has risen to success on the popular video app TikTok within a month of the account being set up.

20-year-old Molly Turner, the pub’s shift supervisor, has been an employee for two years and took on running the social media pages last summer.

The pub has more than 62,000 likes on TikTok and their most popular video has more than 1.2 million views.
Though this began as the Instagram and Facebook pages, the pub saw the success of other hospitality venues making comedic videos on TikTok and wondered if they could replicate this popularity.

Molly said: “When I just ran the Instagram and Facebook pages, the team were always asking to be in photos.

“It’s the same with the TikTok videos we film, and it really is like team building.”

Having spoken to other pubs nearby, their social media managers have struggled to get team members on board with filming videos – which left Molly feeling lucky that her fellow employees were so eager to get involved.

The Fox & Hounds, in Lower Harlestone.
Across their videos to trending songs and sounds on the app, the pub has more than 62,000 likes and their most popular video has more than 1.2 million views.

The shift supervisor, from Duston, admits they all never thought the videos would prove to be so popular.

Molly said: “We just kept watching the likes and views go up and up. Everyone was sharing it themselves as we were so pleased it went viral.”

The TikTok account is a full team affair, as everyone chips in and sends their latest ideas over to Molly.

The hope is that the social media success will continue and, over time, they will see more people visiting off the back of seeing their photos and videos.

Molly says people have already visited after seeing the pub on Instagram and Facebook since last summer – and they are starting to see the positive impact of the TikTok success even after a month.

As The Fox & Hounds hopes to host more events this year, they will use their newfound platform to get more people through the doors.

You can find The Fox & Hound’s TikTok page here, or search @thefoxandhoundslowerharl on the app.

