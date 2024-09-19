Northampton Primark included in list of 54 additional stores to launch click and collect by Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Click and collect will launch in Northampton’s Primark before Christmas this year.

The popular fashion retailer already has more than 50 stores where click and collect is available, but before Christmas, 54 additional branches will be added to the list, which means half of all Primark stores will offer the service by the end of 2024. The roll-out in the new stores will begin in autumn, according to Primark.

Northampton’s branch located in the Grosvenor Centre is included in the next roll-out of click and collect, as well as two other Northamptonshire branches – Rushden Lakes and Corby.

The reveal on the new stores to offer the service comes alongside the announcement that the range available on click and collect has been expanded to include menswear and homeware, as well as women’s and kidswear.

Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark, said: “It’s been fifty years since we first opened our doors in Derby to bring affordable fashion to the British high street and expanding click and collect is another way we are giving people more reasons to visit their local high street and Primark.

"We know our customers love its convenience and the opportunity to access our wider ranges typically only found in larger stores. We’re thrilled to reveal the new stores to offer the service and extend access to our ranges even further before the busy Christmas shopping period begins.”

Primark is planning to launch click and collect in all stores by the end of 2025.

The retailer says it is investing more than £100 million in its UK stores this year.