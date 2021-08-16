Northampton Pride Festival set to go ahead this year with the parade promising 'spectacular sights and sounds'

Pride was bursting with colour and smiles in Northampton's Market Square in 2019.

The Northampton Pride Festival is set to go ahead in September this year with most of the activities focused on the Market Square in Northampton town centre.

West Northamptonshire Council and the Northampton Pride Committee have announced that the event will be taking space on Sunday, 12 September from 11am to 4pm.

Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Engagement at West Northamptonshire Council, Councillor David Smith, said: “We are delighted to be able celebrate Pride with this event, especially after so many events were cancelled last year.

Northampton Pride Festival in Market Square in 2019. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

“Pride is a time to celebrate how far we’ve come towards equality. It’s about communities coming together in celebration, protest, unity and solidarity.

“This event really is a wonderful team effort and there really is something for everyone from face painting to rock bands! I would encourage you all to come along and celebrate diversity across West Northants.”

The festival was held virtually last year due to the pandemic but the event organisers have promised an 'exciting' line up of live performances for this year's event.

The Pride Parade, which will boast 'spectacular sights and sounds', will set off from the top of Abington Street (next to BBC Radio Northampton) at 11am and arrive in the Market Square at around 11.15am when the event will be officially opened with a minute of noise.

Co-chair of the LGBTQ Forum, Matthew Toresen, said: "I'm thrilled that Northampton will be hosting a physical Pride event this year.

"Lockdown has been tough for everyone so will be an opportunity to get together with old friends and a chance to make new ones. I'm looking forward to seeing everyone on the 12th."

There will be a range of acts to keep attendees entertained throughout the day including R&B singer Daniel Molyneaux, drag artist Peachy Rae, five-piece band Afreine and spoken word poet Sami SET.

The Grosvenor Centre will be providing a quiet space on the day with support available from the voluntary mental health charity, The Lowdown, for anybody who is feeling overwhelmed, anxious or in need some confidential help and advice.