Northampton PR firm backing charities, social enterprises and community groups lands top business award

Pilkington Communications has been crowned West Northamptonshire’s Business of the Year.

Founded in 2015, the Northampton-based PR and communications agency specialises in supporting not-for-profit organisations, those in the creative and cultural sector and businesses making a positive social impact.

The Northamptonshire Business Awards, organised by the county’s Chamber of Commerce, are an annual celebration of the best businesses from throughout the county.

Pilkington Communcations team celebrate their success at the 2022 Northamptonshire Business Awards

This year’s brand-new category was sponsored by West Northamptonshire Council in a bid to recognise the stand-out business that has contributed to the local economy and demonstrated business growth in West Northants.

Jessica Pilkington Pilkington Communications founder and director said: “We have an inspiring not-for-profit sector here in Northamptonshire and we are proud to focus our skills on supporting these charities, social enterprises, community groups and Third Sector organisations to survive, thrive and do their incredible work.

“We love what we do, helping these organisations embrace digital marketing to recruit, fundraise, promote themselves and stand out from the crowd."

David Chadwick Pilkington Communications co-director added: “We have successfully expanded our business by thinking differently about recruitment. We pride ourselves on nurturing young talent and mentoring and training local graduates in order to develop our own pipeline of skilled, committed staff.”

The awards were open to all businesses across the region that have clearly demonstrated all-round business excellence in a range of areas, including marketing and business strategy, business growth, community involvement, people development and exceptional customer service, with a total of 13 awards being handed out this year.

Councillor Daniel Lister, the council’s cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said: “Our local businesses pour their heart and soul into their enterprise and deliver innovation and growth to drive our economy forward. But most of all they are a demonstration of what success looks like and can be a driver for others to achieve the same.

“I am thrilled to see WNC sponsor these awards and celebrate the success of our home-grown business talent and raise awareness of the quality employers in West Northants.

“A huge congratulations to Pilkington Communications, you are an asset to our area and I am delighted to see your business continuing to thrive in West Northamptonshire.”

Other winners on the night were:

Charity of the Year, sponsored by Business Times: Northamptonshire Health Charity

International Trade Business of the Year, sponsored by RS: Global Health Tests Ltd

Workplace Wellbeing Award, s ponsored by Commsave Credit Union: Spokes Education

Best New Business of the Year, sponsored by Business & IP Centre: Dunore Connections

Young Business Person of the Year, sponsored by University of Northampton: James MacPhearson, Risk Fluent Ltd

Customer Commitment, sponsored by Qoob Group: Big Bear Trailers Ltd

Small Business of the Year, sponsored by Global Health Tests: DB Shoes Ltd

Business Person of the Year, sponsored by Learning & Skills Academy CIC: Jessica Pilkington – Pilkington Communications

North Northamptonshire Business of the Year, sponsored by North Northamptonshire Council: hireful

Employer of the Year, sponsored by HR Solutions: Pragmatiq

High Growth Business of the Year, sponsored by Azets: Global Health Tests Ltd

