Northampton post office applies for licence to sell alcohol until midnight
An application has been submitted by Rajesh Khunti for a premises licence at Whitehills Post Office, 12 Whitehills Crescent, Northampton.
If granted, the licence would permit the sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises between 6am and midnight, seven days a week. The shop’s opening hours would mirror the proposed licensing times.
The full application can be inspected by contacting West Northamptonshire Council’s licensing team at The Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton.
Residents have until October 2, 2025 to make any representations in writing regarding the application.
For more information, the council’s licensing team can be contacted by phone on 0300 126 7000 or by email at [email protected].
This application, and thousands like it affecting businesses and communities, was published on the Public Notice Portal.