Northampton physiotherapy clinic gets moving with new base

A physiotherapy clinic in Northampton has relocated to become part of a thriving gym community.

Almost two years to the day since it opened its doors in the town, RED Physiotherapy has moved from a small clinic in Buckton Fields to a space at Dallington Fitness, a 2,500 sq ft family-owned gym in Northampton.

Run by husband-and-wife, Daniel and Diana Vatamanu, established its first clinic in Milton Keynes in August 2021. Following a period of growth and expansion, the couple set up a second clinic in Northampton in 2023.

Now, two years on, the team has grown to four qualified physiotherapists who provide a range of services built around helping the local community. These include physiotherapy, sports massage, spinal manipulations, electrotherapy, shockwave therapy, medical acupuncture, and dry needling. The expert team can also offer a premium Physio At Home service and specialist services to address women's health issues, as well as paediatric physiotherapy and posture correction - ensuring tailored support for every stage of life. ​

Daniel (far right) with his wife Diana (second from left) and the rest of the RED Physiotherapy team in Northampton.

Daniel said: “As a family business ourselves, we wanted to create a business that made physiotherapy and sports massage more accessible. What we offer is a community and family-focused approach, creating bespoke treatment plans for all - from babies through to the elderly.”

In the last 12 months, the clinic has also forged relationships with local schools and sports clubs - including entering into a contract to provide physiotherapy to the Northampton Town FC Women’s team - as well as corporate partnerships with Bupa, AXA, Aviva and Vitality to offer treatments through private healthcare policies.

“We are really excited by this move to Dallington Fitness and joining forces with another family-focused, local business,” continues Daniel. As well as being easier to find with a big car park, our customers can also benefit from using the gym to increase their strength once the pain is gone. It is a natural fit for us to work together.”

Looking to the future, Daniel said: “Now we want to work with more local residents, community groups, schools, sports clubs and businesses in the area. We are committed to serving our local community, building strong relationships, and making a positive impact on the health and well-being of our clients. We believe in giving back and supporting the families who trust us with their care.”

To celebrate the new Dallington Fitness clinic, RED Physiotherapy is offering discounted rates to the community, including 10% off for patients under 18 and over 65 years of age, 20% off for schools based in Northamptonshire, and a Blue Light Discount for anyone working in the emergency services.