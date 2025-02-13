Northampton photographer and business owner invited back to speak at national event in London

A Northampton photographer and business owner has been invited back to speak at a well-renowned national event in London.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corrine Gretton-West founded Corrine West Photography & Media around 13 years ago, which she runs alongside studying for her PhD at the University of Northampton.

She has considered photography a hobby for as long as she can remember, and turned it into a profession after she started capturing weddings as favours to her friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having left a corporate career that no longer made her happy, Corrine has continued to hone her skills and currently specialises in brand photography, business headshots and analogue photography workshops.

Corrine Gretton-West founded Corrine West Photography & Media around 13 years ago, which she runs alongside studying for her PhD at the University of Northampton.

This includes the 170-year-old Victorian photographic technique of wet plate collodion, which she travelled to Australia to learn from an award-winning photographer.

Corrine enjoyed it so much that when she returned home, she invested in the equipment needed and this now forms an important part of her work.

When asked what she believes her clients like most about her photography, Corrine said: “I’ve been told I bring out the best in people and make them feel confident and happy in their business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People have made money from my photos as it has given them the confidence to get themselves out there. As a business owner myself, that’s why I love doing it.”

Corrine has been invited to speak at The Photography Show at the ExCel Centre in London, which is one of the UK’s biggest events in this field.

She will be giving three talks on the analogue stage – the first on wet plate collodion, the second on spirit photography in the Victorian era, and the third on experimental photography techniques.

Having had a great response to her talk in Birmingham last year, Corrine is pleased to have the opportunity to share her passions once again. It will also enable her to raise awareness of her workshops and network with like-minded individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would love people to walk away with new knowledge,” said Corrine, who explained that many now steer towards digital photography. “Wet plate collodion isn’t widely used in the UK and this is keeping a very old process alive.”

Corrine is also currently working on a portrait series to celebrate International Women’s Day next month, with all the slots filled after a single social media post.

For more information on Corrine West Photography & Media, visit the business’ website here.