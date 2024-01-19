Northampton philanthropist honoured for charity and community work

A well-known Northampton businessman has been awarded a British Citizens Award in recognition of his charity work and commitment to the community.

Naz Islam received a medal of honour for his philanthropy and community work at a ceremony in the Palace of Westminster in London on Thursday, 18 January.

During a 27-year career, Naz has raised almost £100,000 for local charities and established a school and orphanage in one of the poorest areas of Bangladesh with the help of his family.

He said: “Although my roots are well-established in Bangladesh, Northampton is very much my home town and I care passionately about its fortunes. It is where I have made my life, raised my family and grown my business.

Matt Allwright, Naz Islam BCA, Greg Reed, CEO of Places for People

“I owe the town a lot and I have always tried to give back, helping those less fortunate than myself and raising money for local charities that are close to my heart.

“Receiving this honour means the world to me and I am grateful beyond words for this recognition. It was a very special moment and one I will treasure forever.”

Naz has worked tirelessly to support Northampton’s growing Bangladeshi community and encourage community empowerment and cohesion, while helping to establish strong links between his homeland and the University of Northampton, where he arranged a flag-raising ceremony to mark the country’s Independence Day and remember the fallen heroes of the liberation war of 1971.

Saffron has been a long-standing charity supporter and this year provided hot meals to the homeless during Christmas and New Year.

Naz Islam BCA with Dame Mary Perkins, founder of Specsavers

Naz is a previous winner of the Heart of Northampton award and was last year given an honorary degree from the University of Northampton in recognition of his services to business and community cohesion.

The British Citizen Award was established in 2015 to recognise exceptional individuals who work tirelessly and selflessly to make a positive impact on their communities and society.

The awards programme honours those that positively impact others and highlights the positive aspects of multi-cultural communities, workplaces, community groups and charities throughout the UK. It celebrates “the good things that make Britain great”.

The Medal presentation was hosted by TV presenter Matt Allwright, and attended by BCA Patrons including Dame Mary Perkins, Founder of Specsavers, and The Rt Hon Lord Dholakia.