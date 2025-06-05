Northampton pet store expands its range after shop makeover

The successful pet store and Pets Parlour grooming salon on Octagon Way has now has extended natural treats and raw food ranges for dogs and cats with half-price weekly offers available in store.

A spokesperson said: “Store teams have also completed an extensive online training programme allowing them to offer the very best and latest advice to customers and their pets in store from free harness fittings to puppy socialisation advice and personalised nutrition plans.

“Pets & Friends also has an in store spa and grooming salon at Pets Parlour which caters for dogs, cats and even small pets, appointments can be made over the phone or in store.”

Julie Brown, manager at Westom Favell,: added “As well as the new décor and hundreds of new products our team have been enrolled on an intensive training programme to offer the very best advice to our customers”

Pets are always welcome in store, with free samples often available.