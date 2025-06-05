Pets & FriendsPets & Friends
Pets & Friends

Northampton pet store expands its range after shop makeover

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Jun 2025, 17:24 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 17:24 BST
Family-owned Pets & Friends with 19 stores nationwide including Weston Favell has added hundreds of new products to its refreshed stores.

The successful pet store and Pets Parlour grooming salon on Octagon Way has now has extended natural treats and raw food ranges for dogs and cats with half-price weekly offers available in store.

A spokesperson said: “Store teams have also completed an extensive online training programme allowing them to offer the very best and latest advice to customers and their pets in store from free harness fittings to puppy socialisation advice and personalised nutrition plans.

“Pets & Friends also has an in store spa and grooming salon at Pets Parlour which caters for dogs, cats and even small pets, appointments can be made over the phone or in store.”

Julie Brown, manager at Westom Favell,: added “As well as the new décor and hundreds of new products our team have been enrolled on an intensive training programme to offer the very best advice to our customers”

Pets are always welcome in store, with free samples often available.

Pets & Friends

1. MK 1.jpg

Pets & Friends Photo: Pets & Friends

Photo Sales
Pets & Friends

2. Pets & Friends

Pets & Friends Photo: Pets & Friends

Photo Sales
Pets & Friends

3. Pets & Friends

Pets & Friends Photo: Pets & Friends

Photo Sales
Related topics:PetsNorthampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice