Northampton pet businesses join Pet Pro Challenge

Local dog groomer Emma Baker signs up for the Pet Pro Challenge

Northamptonshire pet businesses have been amongst the first to sign up to the Pet Pro Challenge, Properly Insured, Professionally Responsible.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Properly Insured campaign is run by the Animal Focused Alliance and is designed to encourage pet owners to ask fundamental questions about how the business is run before handing over their animals.

Pet businesses who sign up can display the Properly Insured logo on their website and social media platforms, helping pet owners identify professionals who are committed to high standards and responsible practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pet owners often assume that everyone offering pet care is insured or qualified, but sadly this isn’t always the case,” explains Vicky Skinner, founder of the Animal Focused Alliance. “We want to empower the public to ask the right questions: Do you have insurance? Are you licensed? What’s your plan in an emergency? By choosing professionals who meet these standards, owners can be reassured that the business takes their pet care responsibilities seriously.”

Paws4Effect dog grooming joins the Pet Pro Challenge

Insurance isn’t just a formality, it protects both the professional and the pet owner if something goes wrong. From accidents during a dog walk to unexpected injuries at a grooming appointment, being insured means that costs can be covered and responsibility is clear. For owners, this provides peace of mind that their pets are protected should the unexpected happen. Vicky continued, “Insurance, like qualifications, should be a fundamental requirement for all pet professionals. Unfortunately, there are still people offering walking, grooming, and pet sitting services without these basics in place. By encouraging those who are working responsibly to highlight their standards, we aim to drive improvements across the whole pet care sector.”

Participation in the challenge is free for pet professionals, and it is the first in a series from the Alliance aimed at supporting businesses and promoting animal welfare. For owners, it provides a clear way to recognise who is putting professionalism and responsibility first.

For more information, visit: https://www.animalfocusedalliance.co.uk/properly-insured

​