Northampton optometrists shortlisted for leading eyecare awards

An optometrists in Northampton has been shortlisted for three national eyecare awards in recognition of its pioneering commitment to technology and customer service.

Tompkins, Knight & Son’s state-of-the-art practice in Kingsley Road, Northampton has been recognised by judges of the Optician Awards, with TK&S named as a finalist in the categories for Independent Practice of the Year, Social Media Practice of the Year and the Myopia Management Award.

TK&S became the first practice in the UK to offer ‘Eye Print Pro’ – a bespoke, custom-built scleral lens modelled on the shape of the front of a patient’s eye and is at the forefront of modern methods to combat childhood myopia, also known as short-sightedness.

Brian Tompkins and Dr Keyur Patel of TK&S Optometrists in Northampton

All patients can take advantage of a comprehensive eye examination featuring wide-field retinal imaging, corneal topography, retinal deep range imaging and a measurement of intra-ocular pressures.

Owner Brian Tompkins said: “We are thrilled to have been shortlisted for the Optician award. It’s a huge honour to have been shortlisted and to be able to share the stage with some of optometry’s most respected visionaries will be a real privilege. Fingers crossed we can bring a trophy or two back home to Northampton.

“Technology is changing the way we work on an almost daily basis. As a practice owner you basically have two choices, to run away and pretend it isn’t happening or get fully on board and embrace it for all it’s worth.

“We have very much gone with the latter and technology plays a huge part in all that we do. We give our patients access to the very latest equipment and pride ourselves on being ahead of the curve. Anything that can give us the tools to make a difference, no matter how small, to a patient’s eye health has to be worth it.”

The awards will be held at the Hilton in Park Lane, London on Wednesday, November 30.

TK&S is the official vision partner of Northampton Saints, providing comprehensive eye health care for all the team at Franklin’s Gardens.