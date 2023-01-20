Northampton optometrists lead workshops at internationally acclaimed conference

Optometrists from Northampton have shared their cutting-edge knowledge in the ‘life-saving’ field of scleral lenses at an advanced workshop for some of the leading lights in European optometry.

Brian Tompkins and Keyur Patel, of multi-award-winning Tompkins Knight and Son Optometrists, delivered sessions at The European School of Scleral Lenses (Euroscole) latest educational event, which was held in Leigh, Greater Manchester, at the weekend.

Brian and Keyur were invited to attend the two-day event by pioneering contact lens designer Daddi Fadel who founded Euroscole and is a global ambassador for the British Contact Lens Association (BCLA).

Brian Tompkins leading a session at Euroscole

Company director Brian said: “We’re lucky because we’ve got technologies at our practice that were being showcased at Euroscole and we could share our knowledge about how to use them.

“There are so many patients in pain, with zero vision, and scleral lenses give them back their lives.

“This event has helped practitioners to learn about sclerals, how to fit them and the technologies involved in them. It has educated people about how to deal with problems, how to manage patients and has given them the opportunity to see things they might not get chance to see in their own practices.

“If there is anything going on in the world of scleral lenses we want to be involved because we learn from interacting with our peers and it was an absolute honour to be asked to go onstage alongside Daddi.”

Clinical director Keyur delivered a session on the management of dry eye disease and anterior segment issues that can impact on people’s ability to wear scleral lenses and the importance of addressing problems such as ocular surface disease.

He said: “When you see someone come in with a smile on their face because you’ve helped them to continue doing things they thought they would have to give up it’s a wonderful feeling.

“Unfortunately, in the UK there are probably not enough speciality lens fitters and so many people get stuck with thinking ‘this is my lot’ not realising their lot can be so much better.

“Events like this really help me to improve my knowledge and hopefully I’ve inspired other practitioners who don’t do as many scleral lenses as we do by showing them what they can do to improve their business and their own personal growth.”

Event organiser Daddi, who is a specialist in contact lenses for irregular cornea, scleral lenses, myopia control and orthokeratology with 20 years’ experience in clinical practice, added: “Speciality contact lenses are my passion because they not only change lives, sometimes they save lives.

“Some patients are in a deep depression and some are suicidal so when you are fitting lenses for these patients you are saving lives and that is so rewarding.

“Scleral lens practitioners have to be creative because our patients are special and a normal fitting or even a customised lens may not be the answer for them so you need to find a solution for them that may not be available on the market.