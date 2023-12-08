Northampton optical team wins top industry award

The team at a Northampton opticians are celebrating after triumphing at the prestigious Optician Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane this week.

Specsavers at 50-52 Abington Street, Northampton were named Multiple Practice of the Year. The team received the award from comedian, Russell Kane, in recognition of their commitment to offering first class eyecare to the community as well as their exemplary customer service and the clinical, commercial and community success of the store.

‘We’re absolutely elated to have won this award,’ says Jude Edwards, Specsavers Northampton store director. ‘It’s brilliant for the whole team. To be recognised in this way, at such an important industry event, is wonderful.’

The store is locally owned and run by directors Jude Edwards and Mukesh Patel and they are no strangers to the awards having triumphed in previous years. Most recently the team have been nominated in the same category for the last two years and in 2021 they won the COVID Heroes team award for their dedication to continuing to provide first class eye care during the pandemic.

From left to right: Leas Michael, Monika Pawlak, Jude Edwards, Suzana Codreanu and Mukesh Patel

‘This award means everything,’ concludes fellow director Mukesh Patel. ‘It reflects everyone’s hard work and is a testament to the entire team from patient care and community engagement to training and everything else we do.’