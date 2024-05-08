Northampton office hub wins award for positive impact on county

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Gold Positive Impact Award was presented at the Northamptonshire SME Awards ceremony on Thursday 2nd May, with judges praising Vulcan Works for ‘innovating and adapting their business to not only thrive but benefit the wider community’.

Despite only opening to the public 15 months ago, Vulcan Works has quickly established itself as a crucial part of the local business community.

It has supported young businesses and startups in the digital and creative industries, not just with office, workshop and coworking spaces, but through organising events and offering nurturing business support. It has also linked up with some trusted national partners, such as Barclays and Natwest, and local business support organisations including SEMLEP, The Marketing Meet Up, Northampton BID, NNBN and Digital Northants to offer practical business support, networking and workshops. In addition to this, the centre launched its own incubation programme for entrepreneurs in January called Vulcan Creatives.

Vulcan Works won the Gold Positive Impact Award at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards 2024

The team have also supported local groups and organisations at times of need, offering workshop space to the Royal & Derngate theatre and NN Arts to enable vital arts events and projects to continue. Footfall monitors also show that other businesses in the Cultural Quarter have seen more visitors since Vulcan Works opened its doors.

Centre Manager at Vulcan Works, Garrick Hurter, said: “We are incredibly proud and honoured to have won this Positive Impact Award. It is a great team effort to make Vulcan Works what it is and enable it to provide the support that it does to local businesses. We have worked hard to build, not only an inspiring and collaborative place to work that people enjoy coming to, but also building a growing community of businesses who can flourish in Northamptonshire.”

Vulcan Works was also a finalist in the Business Innovation category for the innovative but sympathetic renovation of derelict council buildings to create an incubation space for startup businesses in the creative and digital industries – sectors that were identified as important, growing sectors in Northamptonshire by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC). The works were funded by WNC and South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP), who facilitated a Local Growth Fund contribution of £6.3 million, together with £3.06 million from the European Regional Development Fund.

