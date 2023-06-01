Northampton Neurorehabilitation Group shortlisted for the ‘Stars of Social Care Awards’

The Oakleaf Group has been providing neurorehabilitation and specialist care since 2004, during which time the service has grown significantly. Today, their services support over 100 people with acquired or traumatic brain injury.

Oakleaf has a special focus on nursing needs in meeting ongoing physical health care needs, managing chronic illness and enhancing quality of life. The group supports people with acquired brain injuries, traumatic brain injuries, strokes, cognitive and physical disabilities following a neurological condition, as well as progressive neurological conditions including dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Stars of Social Care’ awards is a national event that celebrates and recognises the very best within the Health and Social Care sector and all of the entries for the shortlisted finalists will be reviewed and judged by a panel of expert judges with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the Health & Social Care sector.

Submit Your Story

The winners of these prestigious awards will be announced at the inaugural Stars of Social Care Awards, hosted by ITV’s This Morning presenter Josie Gibson, on Saturday 17th June 2023 at the London Marriott Hotel in Regents Park.