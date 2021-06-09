Northampton neighbours celebrate community spirit and tackle loneliness with The Big Lunch

The Big Lunch at Overstone Gate and The Avenue last weekend.

Residents in Overstone and Moulton came together last weekend for a socially distanced celebration to combat loneliness and create a stronger sense of community spirit.

The event, called The Big Lunch, was launched by Eden Project and it is designed to bring neighbours together and give residents an opportunity to meet others who live nearby.

Property developer, David Wilson Homes treated residents living in their developments, Overstone Gate and The Avenue to a Covid-19 safe celebration, which took place online, in people's front yards and gardens and distanced on the green open spaces.

Sales director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, Jason Hearn, said: “With residents moving to our developments from both near and far, creating a strong community feel is high on our priority list.

“Therefore, when we heard that residents were looking at taking part in The Big Lunch in a socially distanced and safe way, we definitely wanted to get involved and show our support.

“We hope that everyone at the developments had a great day and managed to make some new friends!”

Research from Eden Project highlighted that 80 per cent of people think their neighbourhood will be friendlier as a result of The Big Lunch with 3.3 million new friendships being made as a result of last year's event.David Wilson Homes supported the event by decorating their marketing suits with bunting and providing individual cupcakes for the residents to come and collect.

Also attending The Big Lunch event was community chaplain with the Methodist Church, Melvina Brown, and vicar of Mears Ashby, Hardwick, Sywell and Overstone, Reverend Katrina Hutchins.

Melvina said: “The Big Lunch is a great way for any community to come together in the same space, at the same time, for a bite to eat and a chat - socially distanced of course!

"As a new growing community, many of the residents are already bonding and getting to know each other, which is wonderful.

"The Big Lunch provides another opportunity to help in building a healthy, vibrant and connected community.”

The Avenue and Overstone Gate are both brand new communities in the area, with properties still available to purchase in each of the neighbourhoods.