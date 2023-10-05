Northampton MP backs Domino's apprenticeship scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Domino’s franchise partner, Hala Group, who operate 84 sites nationwide, welcomed Andrew and demonstrated how Domino’s make pizzas and even provided Andrew the opportunity to make his own!

Andrew met team members who shared their experiences of apprenticeships at Domino’s. Through the support of Domino's training and development opportunities, Mia Cowley undertook an apprenticeship with the Group, and completed her Team Leader Level Three. As a result, Mia climbed up the ranks and has recently been promoted to Store Manager.

Andrew Lewer MP, commented: “It was a pleasure to meet newly qualified apprentices at Domino’s Northampton Central, all of whom have benefitted from an excellent training and development programme enabling them to progress their careers, and I was delighted to hear about the positive impact Domino’s Hala Group has on all of its employees in terms of upskilling and nurturing, and finally, I enjoyed making my own pizza with the experts who work behind the scenes at Domino’s.”

LOCAL MP SHOWS SUPPORT FOR DOMINO’S NORTHAMPTON APPRENTICESHIP SCHEME