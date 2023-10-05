Northampton MP backs Domino's apprenticeship scheme
Domino’s franchise partner, Hala Group, who operate 84 sites nationwide, welcomed Andrew and demonstrated how Domino’s make pizzas and even provided Andrew the opportunity to make his own!
Andrew met team members who shared their experiences of apprenticeships at Domino’s. Through the support of Domino's training and development opportunities, Mia Cowley undertook an apprenticeship with the Group, and completed her Team Leader Level Three. As a result, Mia climbed up the ranks and has recently been promoted to Store Manager.
Andrew Lewer MP, commented: “It was a pleasure to meet newly qualified apprentices at Domino’s Northampton Central, all of whom have benefitted from an excellent training and development programme enabling them to progress their careers, and I was delighted to hear about the positive impact Domino’s Hala Group has on all of its employees in terms of upskilling and nurturing, and finally, I enjoyed making my own pizza with the experts who work behind the scenes at Domino’s.”
Nicola Snowden, Regional Operations Director of Domino’s Hala Group commented: “We really enjoyed hosting Andrew, showcasing the fantastic work the team do in Northampton. We are always looking at ways to retain, train, upskill and develop our team members. We have a continuous talent pipeline, a comprehensive internal training programme, and in 2022, we opened up Apprenticeship opportunities for store employees aspiring to be our future leaders. We offer a number of Apprenticeships from Level 3 to Level 5 (BTec to Degree level) from Leadership and Management to Mentorships and Business Administration; all fully funded by us. We’re extremely proud of our team as demonstrated to Andrew today.”