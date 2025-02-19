Northampton mother says setting up business was ‘best thing ever’ as her mortgage services have gone ‘crackers’

A Northampton mother says setting up her own business was “the best thing she has ever done” as the response to her mortgage services has gone “crackers”.

Danielle Yates set up her own mortgage and protection company more than two years ago, called Mortgages Made Simple, after years of working for a local estate agency.

Whilst being a proud mother to three and a grandparent to two, Danielle has single-handedly grown her business to offer a 24/7 mortgage service that supports clients every step of the way – as well as gaining many five star reviews.

The business owner, from Kingsthorpe, shared that she has worked in the financial industry since leaving school and discovered a passion for mortgages in particular.

It was in October 2022 when she decided it was time to start something for herself and focus on what she had always loved – as well as giving her the flexibility she needed with her growing family.

When asked how business has been since she last spoke to the Chronicle & Echo in February 2024, Danielle said: “It’s been crackers – super busy and super brilliant. It’s so heart-warming that most of my business has been through word of mouth.

“Last year we didn’t have a break because I was busy every week. I’m glad I wasn’t afraid to jump as it’s the best leap I ever took.”

Danielle spoke of the “constant battles” she faces against the “big player” mortgage brokers and estate agents, and the tricky moments where she wonders where her next leads will come from.

The business owner was asked what people like most about the services she offers – and she says it is her Harborough Road location, flexible working hours, and understanding of everyone’s circumstances.

“They like the friendly and relaxed atmosphere,” said Danielle. “I’m not corporate one bit and I’m here to get the best possible mortgage outcomes for my customers. I’m with you every step of the way and that doesn’t stop even after the mortgage offer comes in.

“My reviews speak volumes. I genuinely care and I’m not in it for the money. I enjoy what I’m doing and love helping people get a mortgage. I love talking to people and couldn’t get a better job for that.”

Danielle admitted that she was hesitant to ask for customer reviews when she started out two-and-a-half years ago. Now, she is not ashamed because of the hours of hard work that go on behind the scenes.

She is working hard towards 100 Google reviews and currently has 92, which helps her fight against her big player competitors.

When asked how it feels that she will be celebrating three years in business later on in 2025, Danielle said: “It’s the best ever. I do the job I love and get to be with my family. I want that to continue.”

Danielle hopes Mortgages Made Simple will continue to get busier this year, and she would love to take on an assistant as she secures more business.

For more information on Mortgages Made Simple, visit the business’ website here.