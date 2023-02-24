Northampton Metro Bank hosts breakfast event to celebrate International Women’s Day
‘We actively support women in business and we are looking to celebrate International Women’s Day in all our stores’
Northampton Metro Bank, will be celebrating International Women’s Day (IWD) on Wednesday March 8th with a complimentary networking meeting from 8am-10am at its Abington Street store.
International Women's Day celebrates women's rights and inspires people to act in the ongoing fight for gender equality - this year’s IWD theme is Embrace Equity.
‘Any local business owner is welcome to come along and attend this celebratory event,’’ explains Northampton Metro Bank Store Manager, Amber Dunlop. “As a signatory of the Investing in Women Code, we actively support women in business and we are looking to celebrate International Women’s Day in all our stores. We’re committed to supporting women with access to tools, resources and finance and supporting them in the three key areas they struggle with namely networking, funding and mentoring.”
Metro Bank’s Northampton store is at 27-29 Abington Street, Northampton, NN1 2AN. The store is open Monday to Saturday: 8.30am to 6pm, Sundays: 11am to 5pm.