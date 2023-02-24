Northampton Metro Bank hosts breakfast event to celebrate International Women’s Day

‘Any local business owner is welcome to come along and attend this celebratory event,’’ explains Northampton Metro Bank Store Manager, Amber Dunlop. “As a signatory of the Investing in Women Code, we actively support women in business and we are looking to celebrate International Women’s Day in all our stores. We’re committed to supporting women with access to tools, resources and finance and supporting them in the three key areas they struggle with namely networking, funding and mentoring.”