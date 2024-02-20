Northampton Metro Bank fundraises for local hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Colleagues from Northampton Metro Bank have helped raise donations and funds for Rainbows Hospice for Children & Young People.

Rainbows works across the East Midlands to provide care for babies, children and young people who have a serious or terminal condition and create memories for their families to treasure.

Metro Bank helped raise funds with activities including a toy collection, creating an instore donation station where customers could donate toys, toiletries, sensory items and craft activity packs. Some of the donations went directly to the children and others enabled the hospice to resale them in their shop to generate funds. The fundraising was organised by Customer Service Representative Marina Nagornaja. Marina also spoke at network events held instore with local businesses to help drive more donations.

Metro Bank colleagues visit Rainbows hospice