Northampton Metro Bank director to support International Women’s Day event

Northampton Metro Bank’s Area Director Kerry Reynolds will be speaking at the Women in Business Start Up Workshop at the Northampton Guildhall (St Giles Square) on Saturday 4th March between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm.

This complimentary event is part of West Northamptonshire Council’s International Women Day’s celebrations. Kerry will be working alongside Sally Wood ACMA CGMA of Federation of Small Businesses, Ruth Roan of Building Business Consultancy and Asy Ho of NatWest to support local women in business.

“If you are considering setting up a new business, but don’t know where to start – we can help,” advises Kerry Reynolds, Area Director, Northampton Metro Bank. “We can provide business support and advice available to new business owners – particularly around the key issues women in business struggle with namely funding, mentoring and networking.”