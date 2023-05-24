Northampton Metro Bank customer service rep signs up for colourful charity run to support The Lewis Foundation

Billed as the funniest 5k run on earth, The Color Obstacle Rush is a unique event combining the fun of colour powdered runs, the thrill of an obstacle course and the atmosphere of a music festival.Marina will be using the event to help raise funds for cancer charity The Lewis Foundation. The charity sources and delivers over 2,500 gift packs to fourteen hospitals in the Midlands every month. Marina has set up a justgiving page to garner more support.Patients are able to choose from a list of 29 different gift options, with no donations taken in return. Packages chosen could contain, for example, the likes of overnight essentials and toiletries, craft set, hydration supplies, puzzles, miniature radios complete with batteries and headphones, and lots, lots more – items many people in hospital might find difficult to buy themselves or simply cannot afford. For some individuals receiving cancer treatment, The Lewis Foundation volunteers are their only regular visitors.“This local charity makes such a huge difference in the lives of patients receiving cancer treatment,” explains Northampton’s Metro Bank CSR Marina Nagornaja. “I am really happy to use my Day to Amaze to support this wonderful organisation and help turn my passion of running and physical exercise into many moments of joy and happiness for the people they support. I am a big believer in doing everything you can to leave a positive footprint in someone’s life and through this opportunity I am able to fulfil this. I am extremely grateful for the generous support and donations from my friends, family and colleagues to this amazing cause.”Metro Bank’s Northampton store is at 27-29 Abington Street, Northampton, NN1 2AN. The store is open Monday to Saturday: 8.30am to 6pm, Sundays: 11am to 5pm.