Northampton Metro Bank celebrates Small Business Saturday with MP and council leader to attend drop-in event

Northampton entrepreneurs and business owners are welcome to drop in on Small Business Saturday for an event being hosted by Northampton Metro Bank from 8.30am until 10.00am on Saturday December 3rd.

Andrew Lewer MP and Jonathan Nunn (Leader of West Northamptonshire Council) will be attending and speaking at the event as well as taking the opportunity to listen to the concerns and needs of Northamptonshire’s small businesses.

“As a community bank, we regularly host events aimed at entrepreneurs and business owners,” said Kerry Reynolds, Northampton Metro Bank’s Area Director. “This particular event will focus on the needs and issues that small business owners are currently facing given the tough economic conditions and rising energy costs.”

Kerry Reynolds, area director, Metro Bank

Throughout the year, Metro Bank hosts a range of seasonal events as well as charity fundraisers and networking sessions for local residents and businesses.