Northampton Merch Supplier Launches CSR Program to Facilitate Young People in the Workplace
Firstly, we are huge advocates for Social Corporate Responsibility (CSR), and we fully encourage supporting and engaging young people by providing opportunities for gaining experience in the workplace to facilitate school students in preparation for the working world.
In today's business world, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) isn't just a buzzword - it's a guiding principle that shapes the way companies interact with society. One of the most impactful ways businesses can practice CSR is by focusing on youth engagement and work experience programs. These initiatives not only benefit the community but also enrich the workplace in significant ways. Let's dive into the fun and educational positive aspects of CSR that we’ve contributed to, involving mentoring young people whilst offering them real-world work experience.
Nurturing the Next Generation of Leaders
One of the primary benefits of our CSR program aimed at young people is the cultivation of future leaders. By providing work experience and mentorship opportunities, we at Gilt Edged play a crucial role in shaping the skills and attitudes of the next generation. Young people gain practical knowledge that textbooks can't offer, learning the ins and outs of the promotional industry from creativity projects to effective communication learnings.
In 2023, we first launched a summer work experience initiative, and in 2024, we supported an additional student which were informative sessions that yielded fantastic results. Positive feedback was given from the students who all felt that working for us during their placement will help them get into work after their school years. After they shadowed different people from our team to get an insight into our different roles, the students got to choose their preferred role and had the opportunity to work in their chosen department for another day. Marketing was chosen by one of the students, and sales by another. We were really impressed with the input from these students whilst their contributions included anything from writing a blog on promotional diaries, to forming social media posts and taking videos, to printing artwork onto a bag in our production facilities.
Our Senior Marketing Executive, Laura Smyth, working with us at Gilt Edged Promotions shares her thoughts on how we’ve facilitated young people and learning.
“I believe Gilt Edged offers the perfect opportunity for students acquiring real-life industry experiences because Gilt Edged has several departments where a wide range of business skills can be learnt. This could be anything from gaining analytical and software skills in the marketing department, to developing oral communication skills with our sales team.”
Our Senior Marketing Executive also adds “As I work in Marketing, I was responsible for showing the students what I do in my day-to-day role. The first student we had chose to work in Marketing on their last day, and what they liked the most about their session was shooting product videos for Instagram, trialling out TikTok, and generating posts on our LinkedIn company page. The student particularly enjoyed the filming aspects because it was hands on. The second student I worked with wrote a blog (alongside other projects), and I was impressed with what the student had produced. All of us at Gilt Edged Promotions encouraged the work experience students and provided them with the right tools and knowledge to get stuck into real world projects. A comment that particularly stood out to me from one of the students was - I prefer working here than being at school, working here is fun.”
Fun Fact: Did you know that many Fortune 500 CEOs started their careers as interns? By investing in young talent, companies are potentially looking out for future leaders to join their own organisations.
Enhancing Employee Engagement and Morale
Engaging employees in CSR activities, especially those involving mentorship and training of young people, can significantly boost staff morale. Employees feel a sense of pride and purpose when they see their company making a positive impact. Mentoring young people can also reignite a passion for their work, as they pass on their knowledge and experience to eager learners.
Natalie, the Managing Director at Gilt Edged Promotions mentions that she had noticed the change in staff morale. “Our team do describe working for GE as a positive place to work along with a friendly workplace culture, and the whole team were even more uplifted when we had the students in, it was lovely to witness”.
Educational Insight: Studies show that employees involved in CSR activities are more engaged and have a higher job satisfaction. This equates to increased productivity and a more positive workplace culture.
Improving Diversity and Inclusion
By reaching out to a diverse pool of young talent, we understand that companies can enhance their diversity and inclusion efforts. Offering opportunities to underrepresented groups helps create a more varied and inclusive workforce. This is highly beneficial for bringing out creativity amongst other aspects.
Fun Fact: Did you know that companies with higher workplace diversity are 1.7 times more likely to be innovation leaders in their industry? Diverse teams bring together varied perspectives, which sparks creativity and leads to groundbreaking ideas!
Providing Real-World Learning Experiences
Classrooms provide theoretical knowledge, but real-world experiences are where true learning happens. Work experience programs offer young people the chance to apply what they've learned in school to real-life scenarios. This hands-on learning is invaluable in preparing them for future careers.
Educational Insight: Encouraging young work experience students to take on real projects and responsibilities, not only boosts their confidence, but also gives them a sense of accomplishment and readiness for the workforce.
To Conclude: Encouraging Sustainability Through Youth Engagement
We found that working with young people in the workplace enhances Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Young employees are often passionate about CSR initiatives, driving efforts in community engagement, diversity, and ethical business practices. Their enthusiasm and modern perspectives can help a company develop innovative CSR strategies and create a positive social impact. By mentoring young talent and involving them in projects, companies can ensure the longevity of their CSR commitments, foster a culture of responsibility, and build a strong, socially conscious workforce for the future.
