Northampton mental health charity gets £2,200 donation from housebuilder

A Northampton youth mental health charity has received a £2,200 donation from staff at a regional housebuilder.

Persimmon Homes Midlands selected The Lowdown as its nominated charity of the year, handing over a cheque raised through employee fundraising.

Claire Dearsley, sales director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “Every year our employees choose a regional charity to be the focus of all their fundraising and they were very impressed with the work done by this organisation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left, Wendy Cooper from Persimmon Homes Midlands hands over £2,200 to Ellie White from The Lowdown

“The Lowdown provides critical care and support for local young people, making sure they can access vital free and confidential counselling, wellbeing drop-ins, LGBTQ+ support, practical support and sexual health services. We are proud to be able to contribute to their ongoing running costs.”

Staff raised the money through regular ‘dress down Fridays’, cake sales and the sale of ex-showhome furniture.

The Lowdown is a voluntary mental health charity which offers a caring environment where young people aged 11-25 are supported on their journey towards positive emotional health and wellbeing.

The charity, based in Kingswell Street, is a recipient of the Queen’s Awards for Voluntary Service in recognition of its work.

Fundraising manager Ellie White said: “Our fully trained team provides safe, friendly, confidential and non-judgemental services to ensure local young people never have to face their difficulties alone.

“Charities like ours simply could not operate without the generosity of companies and individual fundraisers. We are very grateful to the staff at Persimmon for choosing to support us and thank them for this much-needed donation.”