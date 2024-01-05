Northampton man is 2024 Silicon Valley Engineering Hall of Fame Inductee

Hot off the press today, 35 years after coming to USA, Ronjon Nag, brought up in Northampton and born in Doncaster has been announced as the 2024 inductee in the Silicon Valley Engineering Hall of Fame.

Previous awardees include Bill Hewlett, David Packard (founders HP), Steve Wozniak (founder Apple), David Lam (founder Lam Research), Jerry Sanders (founder AMD), John Hennessy (President of Stanford), Gordon Moore (Intel; Moore’s Law), William Perry (Secretary of Defense under Clinton), TJ Rodgers (founder Cypress Semi).

Dr. Ronjon Nag, PhD is the founder of R42 Group, an inventor and Adjunct Professor in Genetics at Stanford School of Medicine. He was brought up in Northampton, and went to Northampton School for Boys.

Dr. Nag is a renowned inventor, entrepreneur, and educator, building AI systems for over 40 years. He has founded and advised companies that have been sold to Motorola, RIM/BlackBerry, and Apple, pioneering speech and handwriting recognition, and mobile app stores. More recently, as Founder of R42 Group, he has been inventing and investing at the intersection of AI and medicine, creating Superbio.ai (an AI life science app store) and Agemica (a vaccine for aging).

Prof Ronjon Nag, Stanford University

Additionally, he provides free AI education through the R42 Institute.In 2016, he became a Stanford Interdisciplinary Distinguished Careers Institute Fellow and teaches courses on AI, genes, ethics, longevity science, and venture capital.