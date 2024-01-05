Northampton man is 2024 Silicon Valley Engineering Hall of Fame Inductee
Previous awardees include Bill Hewlett, David Packard (founders HP), Steve Wozniak (founder Apple), David Lam (founder Lam Research), Jerry Sanders (founder AMD), John Hennessy (President of Stanford), Gordon Moore (Intel; Moore’s Law), William Perry (Secretary of Defense under Clinton), TJ Rodgers (founder Cypress Semi).
Dr. Ronjon Nag, PhD is the founder of R42 Group, an inventor and Adjunct Professor in Genetics at Stanford School of Medicine. He was brought up in Northampton, and went to Northampton School for Boys.
Dr. Nag is a renowned inventor, entrepreneur, and educator, building AI systems for over 40 years. He has founded and advised companies that have been sold to Motorola, RIM/BlackBerry, and Apple, pioneering speech and handwriting recognition, and mobile app stores. More recently, as Founder of R42 Group, he has been inventing and investing at the intersection of AI and medicine, creating Superbio.ai (an AI life science app store) and Agemica (a vaccine for aging).
Additionally, he provides free AI education through the R42 Institute.In 2016, he became a Stanford Interdisciplinary Distinguished Careers Institute Fellow and teaches courses on AI, genes, ethics, longevity science, and venture capital.
Ronjon is a Fellow and Trustee of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), a Lifetime Member of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) and a Senior Member of the IEEE. He has received the IET Mountbatten Medal, the Verizon Powerful Answers Award ($1 million prize), the 2021 IEEE-Santa Clara Valley Outstanding Engineer Award, and the 2023 COGX AI Lifetime Achievement Award. Ronjon received a PhD from Cambridge, an MS from MIT, a BSc from Birmingham University (UK) and was a Stanford Harkness Post-Doctoral Fellow. He is Chairman of Ecrio (5G systems) and Bounce Imaging (throwable cameras). Ronjon is also part owner of some 100 AI and Biotech start-ups. His current focus is on using AI to solve the problem of aging.