Northampton jeweller captured in golden anniversary artwork

By matthew hutton
Contributor
Published 1st Sep 2025, 14:05 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 15:40 BST
Michael Jones the Jeweller has been a local landmark in Northampton for decades and now artist Matthew Hutton has captured it as part of a golden wedding anniversary celebration.

Tom and Barbara Denham bought their wedding rings from Michael Jones back in 1975 when they both worked for Barclays. Tom wanted to surprise his wife with a special commission of where their love was made golden.

Artist, Matthew Hutton said: “It was such a wonderful thought from Tom that I was so honoured to work on the commission. Michael Jones is a landmark I remember vividly as a child and it stands the test of time as a beautiful place to paint.”

Anna from Michael Jones was happy to invite the couple to the store: “We absolutely loved welcoming Tom and Barbara back to Michael Jones to celebrate their golden day. Congratulations to them. It’s an amazing picture of our Northampton store and Matthew has done a great job of capturing the energy of this bustling part of town. Michael Jones loves being a memorable part of the lives of people in Northampton.”

Barbara shared her delight: “Tom gets brownie points for such a thoughtful gift. I remember the day we chose the rings, and how lovely the people at Michael Jones were to us. Coming back to where it started and being treated to champagne was a lovely touch.”

Matthew Hutton lives and works in Northampton and paints commissions. www.hutton.work for more details.

For Jewellery from Michael Jones visit www.michaeljonesjeweller.co.uk

(l-r) Anna from Michael Jones, Tom and Barbara Denham and Artist Matthew Hutton outside the Gold Street store in Northampton

1. Contributed

(l-r) Anna from Michael Jones, Tom and Barbara Denham and Artist Matthew Hutton outside the Gold Street store in Northampton

Barbara and Tom Denham were welcomed by Michael Jones Jewellery, 50 years after buying their rings together

2. Contributed

Barbara and Tom Denham were welcomed by Michael Jones Jewellery, 50 years after buying their rings together

Matthew Hutton’s paints commissions www.hutton.work

3. Contributed

Matthew Hutton's paints commissions www.hutton.work

Anna from Michael Jones broke out the bubbly for Tom and Barbara Denham’s 50th Anniversary

4. Contributed

Anna from Michael Jones broke out the bubbly for Tom and Barbara Denham's 50th Anniversary

