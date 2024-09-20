‘Northampton is a place to be proud of,’ says town centre BID as historic Market Square reopens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton BID has spoken out following the partial reopening of the historic Market Square, sharing the poignant message that the town is a place to be proud of moving forward.

The £12.4 million refurbishment project began in February 2023, and traders and customers were welcomed back today (September 20) after 19 months of work.

The aim is to attract more shoppers and businesses, drive footfall and increase private sector investment as part of a major town centre improvement scheme.

Mark Mullen, operations manager at the Northampton Business Improvement District (BID), spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about the difference this will make.

Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton BID. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“I personally think it’s brilliant,” said Mark. “It’s been a long time coming. It’s a partial opening at the moment and there’s obviously work that still continues – and will continue for the next couple of weeks until mid-late October time – until we have the opportunity to welcome everybody back.

“There’s still a lot of work but it’s a real milestone and a celebration now – perhaps the start of a new era and chapter for Northampton.”

Mark hopes the Market Square refurbishment will be a “catalyst for further and ongoing change”.

“It’s a constant evolution with more additions coming on board, as more developers and retailers show an interest in coming to Northampton,” he said.

The £12.4 million refurbishment project began in February 2023, and traders and customers were welcomed back today (September 20). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Though this is a positive development, Mark acknowledged “the high level of disruption and pain” caused by the works over the past 18 months.

He continued: “We know that levels of footfall have decreased in the town as these works have continued.

“We hope that now we have finished this element and are welcoming everyone back, that people start to revert to historic habits and move away from online shopping.

“We hope they will start moving back from areas they’ve chosen to shop at during that interim period and really start to give Northampton consideration in the future.”

When asked what he would say to the community, Mark said: “Come and take a look. It is a significantly better place than what it was previously. There has been a lot of change, continues to be a lot of change, and Northampton’s on the way back.”

A decision has been made to ensure the bottom of Abington Street, which is currently part of the Abington Street and Fish Street project, is the next to be completed – ahead of the full Market Square reopening on October 19 and 20.

Mark says it is important that work is not being done at any of the Market Square entrances by the time of the full reopening.

“In an ideal world we never would have chosen to do the two at the same time,” he said. “However, the funding streams that dictated them meant that both had to be committed and money spent by exactly the same point in time.

“I think Northampton, going forward, is definitely a place to be proud of. It is instigating change.”

The operations manager mentioned that just this week, Zone Developments completed a project which saw an additional 200 international students join the town centre.

Mark is pleased that another demographic of people have been introduced to the town centre, as well as the imminent work to begin with Stack.

“It is perhaps the biggest thing that has happened to Northampton in the last 10 years,” said Mark, praising the Stack project.

“We know how much the Market Square and Abington Street cost, but when you look financially at the value of ongoing projects and external funding, we’re looking at half a billion pounds potentially being invested into Northampton.

“This never would have happened if the plan for the Market Square hadn’t been created and developed. It’s certainly putting Northampton on a national map.”

Mark is delighted that the recent Tour of Britain welcomed 20,000 people to the town centre, and hosting the group stages of the Women’s Rugby World Cup will put Northampton on a “global platform” next year.