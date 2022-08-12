A Northampton insurance company has won two prestigious national awards.
Park Home Assist Insurance Services, founded in 2005, was awarded the Personal Lines Broker of the Year and the Customer Care Award at the British Insurance Industry Awards.
Steve Leech, who co-founded the firm with his wife Claire, said: “We couldn’t believe it when they announced our name – let alone twice.
“This recognises the contribution of every employee, partner and supplier – and everyone who played their part is priceless.
“We are very grateful.”
The awards are held to recognise excellence, innovation and success and are open to all insurance companies and brokers in the UK.
Park Home Assist was judged against some of the giants in the insurance industry, and was presented with the awards at the ceremony in the Royal Albert Hall.
Before Steve and Claire went to collect the award for Personal Lines Broker of the Year, a representative said ‘the winner is a company who puts their customers first’ – and acknowledged how this ‘enhances long-term customer loyalty, sometimes at the cost of short-term profit’.
The team were also pleased that their ‘culture and training’ were praised ahead of being presented with the Customer Care Award.
The announcer said: “Staff are trained to speak to their customers as if they are speaking to their parents or grandparents.”
Park Home Assist, based in Queenswood, specialises in insurance for park homes, which are often owned by the elderly and vulnerable.
They said: “In the wake of the pandemic, we went above and beyond to show we care.”